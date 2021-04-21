Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $900.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $840.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.89.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $488.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $743.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

