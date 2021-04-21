Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 36,086 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.39.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.
About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
