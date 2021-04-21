Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 107,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,213. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

