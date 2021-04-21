Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 107,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

