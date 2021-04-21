Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,488. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

