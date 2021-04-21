Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $658,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

