Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.79% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

