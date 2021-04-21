Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Decreased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,582 shares during the period. Invesco comprises about 5.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 66,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,941. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

