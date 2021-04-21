Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.8% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 290,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 35,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.73. 1,827,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,992,559. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $342.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.92 and a 200-day moving average of $314.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

