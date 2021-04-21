Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $336.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,992,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $342.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.