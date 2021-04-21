Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $319,000. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 104,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 233,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,204. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.