Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

