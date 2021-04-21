Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,398 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

