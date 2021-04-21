Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Investar reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Investar by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 35,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $220.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

