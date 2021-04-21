Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 21st (AAP, ABT, ACLS, AEIS, AEO, AEP, AG, AIR, AJG, ALGN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 21st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $680.00 to $690.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €534.00 ($628.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $193.00 to $233.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $93.00 to $96.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $62.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $157.00 to $163.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $149.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $750.00 to $800.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $30.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $96.00 to $101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $360.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €22.70 ($26.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $163.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $113.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $347.00 to $378.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $468.00 to $497.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $437.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $825.00 to $860.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $879.00 to $892.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $198.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Argus from $165.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $108.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $182.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Argus from $625.00 to $725.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $143.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €260.00 ($305.88) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $191.00 to $222.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $640.00 to $630.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $600.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $720.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $153.00 to $158.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $66.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $58.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $200.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $180.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $137.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €13.20 ($15.53) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

