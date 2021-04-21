Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 21st (AAP, ABT, ACLS, AEIS, AEO, AEP, AG, AIR, AJG, ALGN)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 21st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $680.00 to $690.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €534.00 ($628.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $193.00 to $233.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $93.00 to $96.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $62.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $157.00 to $163.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $149.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $750.00 to $800.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $30.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $96.00 to $101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $360.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €22.70 ($26.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $163.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $113.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $347.00 to $378.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $468.00 to $497.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $437.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $825.00 to $860.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $879.00 to $892.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $198.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Argus from $165.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $108.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $182.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Argus from $625.00 to $725.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $143.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €260.00 ($305.88) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $191.00 to $222.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $640.00 to $630.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $600.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $720.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $153.00 to $158.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $66.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $58.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $200.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $180.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $137.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €13.20 ($15.53) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

