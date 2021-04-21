Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

4/13/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

4/8/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

4/7/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

3/24/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

3/18/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

2/25/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

INFI opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. Research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

