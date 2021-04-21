Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR: ABI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

