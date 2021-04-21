Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on the stock.

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,301.60 ($17.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The firm has a market cap of £101.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,401.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,264.60. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

