Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on the stock.
Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,301.60 ($17.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The firm has a market cap of £101.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,401.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,264.60. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.
