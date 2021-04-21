Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trex (TREX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trex (NYSE: TREX) recently:

4/19/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

4/12/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

4/8/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

2/25/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

2/23/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $73.00 to $100.00.

TREX stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.86. 9,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

