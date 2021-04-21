Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trex (TREX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trex (NYSE: TREX) recently:

4/19/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

4/12/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

4/8/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

2/25/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

2/23/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $73.00 to $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

