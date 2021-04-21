Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/16/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

4/14/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

4/6/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $40.00.

3/4/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KRUS stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,294. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

