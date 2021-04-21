Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

