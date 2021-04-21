Investors Buy High Volume of Century Casinos Call Options (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,645 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the average volume of 216 call options.

CNTY stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 674,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 85,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

