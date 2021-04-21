Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,229 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,006 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $120.40. 8,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,507 shares of company stock worth $8,617,805. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $178,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

