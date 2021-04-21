Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,945 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 504 call options.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.