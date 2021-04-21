Investors Buy Large Volume of Post Put Options (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,262 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,162% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 put options.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Post by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of POST stock opened at $111.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,731.09 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

