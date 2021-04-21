Investors Purchase High Volume of Axsome Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,016 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,110% compared to the average volume of 745 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

