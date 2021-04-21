Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,749 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 541% compared to the average volume of 429 call options.

HAIN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. 7,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.04 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,332,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

