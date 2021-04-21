Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 75,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the average volume of 10,315 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.