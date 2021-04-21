Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,803 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 1,847 call options.

NYSE LPX traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. 102,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,462. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $57,543,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $16,075,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $23,144,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

