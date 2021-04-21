Investors Purchase Large Volume of Robert Half International Put Options (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,610 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,669% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

NYSE RHI opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $83.87.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.