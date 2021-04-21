Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.21. Investview shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 10,441,315 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.