Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Invitation Homes also reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after acquiring an additional 646,585 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 2,378,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,556. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

