Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.09-1.19 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $34.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

