ION (ION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $477.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. ION has a total market capitalization of $366,989.47 and approximately $477.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,572,050 coins and its circulating supply is 13,672,050 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

