IONChain (IONC) Hits Market Cap of $864,800.76

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, IONChain has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $864,800.76 and $7,811.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.36 or 0.00637432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

