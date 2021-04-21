IoTeX Price Hits $0.0442 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $426.14 million and $61.17 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00061870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00660566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00050399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

