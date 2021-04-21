IQ.cash (IQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $86,182.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $390,520.95 and approximately $86,182.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00275846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.83 or 0.00972466 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00668989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,119.77 or 1.00035243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars.

