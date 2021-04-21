iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 125,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.