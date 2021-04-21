iShares Core High Dividend ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,440 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,192% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.98. 10,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $96.75.

