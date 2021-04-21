iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First Command Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 12.5% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,295,877 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

