iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,295,877 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

