iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

