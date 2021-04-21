iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,514,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 2,826,397 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.14.

