iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,397 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

