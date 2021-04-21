iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,212 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

