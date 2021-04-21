iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Stock Holdings Increased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned 0.92% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DVYE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,709. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.