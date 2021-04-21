iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.05. 16,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,589. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25.

