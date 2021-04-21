iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Lifted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,967,000. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 982.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 245,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 820,328 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

