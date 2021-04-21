iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 3.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.05. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,691. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $330.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

